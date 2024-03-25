Duquesne’s Deepest Run In NCAA Tournament History

LeBron James really likes the Duquesne Dukes basketball team. They did something amazing this year by getting into a big college basketball tournament for the first time in nearly 50 years!

The Dukes’ journey got even more exciting.

Duquesne, the underdog with the 11th seed, faced off against the 6th seeded BYU Cougars. In a nail-biting game, the Dukes managed to keep their lead, winning 71-67. This victory meant they moved forward in the tournament, making their fans super happy and curious. People started wondering, “When was the last time the Dukes won a March Madness game?” and “How far have they ever gotten in this tournament?”

Way back in 1969, Duquesne won a tournament game against Saint Joseph’s. After that, they played against North Carolina but didn’t win. Overall, wins in this tournament have been pretty rare for them. Before their 2024 win, they’d only been in the tournament six times and had won just three games.

Technically, the Dukes’ best run in the tournament was reaching the Final Four in 1940. But let’s be real, the tournament only had eight teams back then. So, they only needed to win one game to get that far.

So, if we’re being fair and considering how much bigger the tournament is now, Duquesne has only made it past the first round a couple of times. They reached the Elite Eight in 1952 and the Sweet 16 in 1969. It’s been a long road, but this year’s win has added a new chapter to their history.