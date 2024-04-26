Cormani McClain Slams Deion Sanders and Colorado After Transfer

Deion Sanders is a big name in college football right now. He’s working hard to make the Colorado Buffaloes better at playing the game. But a top player, Cormani McClain, didn’t like how things were going and decided to leave the team.

Cormani had some tough words for Coach Sanders.

In the world of college sports, a team’s success isn’t just about winning games. It’s also about the buzz they create. Even with a struggling team, Coach Sanders, his son Shedeur throwing passes, and Travis Hunter wowing crowds, Colorado football was in the spotlight.

The hype hit a high during a big game against Colorado State. Sanders and the CSU coach, Jay Norvell, were throwing jabs all week. It was a nail-biter, but Colorado clinched the win, hinting at troubles to come later in the season.

McClain made it clear he thought Sanders was turning the team into a bit of a show. He wanted to be part of a program that focused on growing its players. “I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that’s going to develop players,” McClain said.

Colorado might do well to have Sanders cool it with the public remarks. Stirring up drama can be exciting, but it’s not always the best when you’re trying to rebuild a team, especially after a less-than-stellar season.

McClain’s feelings echo what many in college football have noticed. Oregon’s coach, Dan Lanning, made a pointed comment before beating Colorado: “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins!”

Sanders has definitely shaken things up with Colorado football. Whether this shake-up is a winning strategy, well, only time will tell.