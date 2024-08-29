Deion Sanders Responds to Paul Finebaum Criticism

Deion Sanders has caused a lot of drama recently. As the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, his latest comments have stirred up even more controversy.

While chatting on Robert Griffin III’s show, “Outta Pocket with RGIII,” Sanders took a jab at ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. He said Finebaum’s “constant attacks” were absurd, adding, “How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me?”

Deion Sanders on Paul Finebaum’s constant attacks and calling his program irrelevant:



Coach Prime- “How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me?”



Grete- He’s a fan.



Coach Prime- “The fan only blows when you hot. So we must be hot” 🔥🔥🔥@OuttaPocketRG3 @GGriffinIII pic.twitter.com/YlUUy71zHO — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 28, 2024

Paul Finebaum has been a key ESPN analyst for over ten years. He’s well-known for covering college football extensively.

Colorado is trying to bounce back from a tough 4-8 season. The team struggled due to a lack of depth, but Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders stood out as top players.

The Buffaloes revamped their offensive line in hopes of reaching a bowl game. Amidst these preparations, Sanders had an ideal response to Finebaum’s criticism.

Deion Sanders’ remarks create buzz-worthy content. However, it seems like the program is getting unnecessary attention.

Sure, Sanders’ name-calling brings attention to Colorado athletes. But wouldn’t it be better if the focus was on their potential wins rather than media feuds?

In reality, Deion will likely keep responding to critics like Finebaum. Whether this benefits Colorado remains to be seen.