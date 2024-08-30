Nick Saban Shares Miss Terry Joke from Vrbo Commercial

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently acted in a commercial for Vrbo. He played a rude rental host.

The ad starts with Saban on his porch as a family arrives to rent his home. They’re five minutes early, and he’s not happy.

He lists off strict rules: no games, no fun. “The kids aren’t even allowed in the house,” he says.

Nick Saban appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon and was complimented for his acting ability. He responded by joking that according to Miss Terry, he wasn’t acting.

“You know, the one thing Miss Terry said is I didn’t have to do any acting in that commercial. That’s just the kind of jerk I always am,” Saban said with a laugh.

Later in the commercial, Saban is loudly cutting grass as the family tries to enjoy a nice meal outside, and he asks the kids “How’d you get in the house?”

Saban’s portion of the commercial concludes with the husband, wife and Nick Saban sitting in the hot tub together. “You guys have got about 10 minutes, because this is daddy time in the tub.”

As the commercial ends, Vrbo shows the same family at a nice vacation house with a beautiful view of the ocean. “When other vacation rentals make you share your turf with a host, try one you have all to yourself,” the narrator says.

You can check out the full commercial below:

Saban is no stranger to acting as we have seen his acting skills on full display in the past, most famously for Aflac alongside Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Since he is no longer patrolling the Alabama sidelines on gameday, Saban should be a lot more visible during the 2024 season. Not just with these types of commercials but he has quickly settled into his role as an analyst on ESPN College GameDay. His first test run at the 2024 NFL Draft was a success, followed by joining the crew in Dublin for the Week 0 Florida State–Georgia Tech matchup.

He will be alongside the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew in College Station for the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game on Saturday. McAfee will also be there, and Saban credited him for his help with acting.

“Well, you know, Pat’s my idol,” Saban said. “He helped me on TV, sitting next to me. And I was trying to be like him on that commercial.”