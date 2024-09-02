Paul Finebaum Shannon Sharpe Roast Brian Kelly Postgame Tantrum

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t happy with many college football coaches, especially in the SEC. On ‘Get Up,’ he got really mad at LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Finebaum was upset about LSU’s third straight season-opening loss under Kelly’s leadership in Baton Rouge, La.

“It’s on [Brian Kelly]. And, don’t give me this ‘I need to do a better job coaching,’” Finebaum said. “You’re paid 11 million dollars to coach into the game and throughout the game. Not acting after the game.”

The ESPN personality referred to Kelly’s post-game press conference. Kelly was visibly frustrated and pounded his fist on the table during an answer to a reporter’s question.

“We had some guys play their butts off tonight,” Kelly ranted. “And we’re sitting here again… talking about the same things, about not finishing when we have an opponent in a position to put them away.”

Finebaum and Shannon Sharpe didn’t like Kelly’s comments. “When Brian Kelly walked into that press conference and showed emotion then, it was too late,” Finebaum continued.

“I don’t want to hear it after the game,” Finebaum said. “I want to see it before the game and during the game.”

LSU held a 17-13 lead for most of the third quarter into the start of the fourth before USC found the endzone for the go-ahead score. The Tigers tied the game at 20-20 with less than two minutes to play.

But USC’s offense marched downfield – helped by a targeting call with 18 seconds left – and running back Woody Marks scored the winning touchdown with just eight seconds remaining.

ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe joined in criticizing Kelly’s post-game response by calling it “BS” on First Take.

“I think it’s BS,” Sharpe said. “I think he should’ve led with what he finished with, ‘I’m not doing a good enough job.’ … You’re not the coach you thought you were.”

LSU’s remaining schedule isn’t as tough as in previous years. They avoid No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Texas altogether, having No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Mississippi, and No. 16 Oklahoma at home in Death Valley.

But for Kelly, getting a meaningful response from his team will be challenging if his antics continue to dominate headlines instead of on-field performance.