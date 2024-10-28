Mario Cristobal Celebrates Miami’s Rivalry Win, Critiques Other Florida Schools

If you’re a fan who likes it when coaches speak their minds, then Miami’s head coach Mario Cristobal might be your kind of guy. After beating their rivals, Florida State, 36-14, Cristobal was very clear in his message to future players about where Miami is headed compared to other schools in Florida. “All recruits, in-state, out of state, can now clearly see the trajectory of this program versus the other programs,” Cristobal said.

Miami’s victory over Florida State has propelled them to the fifth spot in the AP Top 25 rankings. Their path to the College Football Playoff seems almost certain unless something unexpected happens in the final month of the season. Even if they lose a game, as long as they make it to the ACC Championship Game, they’re likely in good shape for a CFP spot.

Florida State, on the other hand, is having a rough season. They’re sitting at 1-7 and only slightly better than Cal in conference standings. It’s been a series of unfortunate events for FSU this year. Cristobal’s comments about comparing team trajectories seem quite valid given these circumstances.

The University of Florida isn’t faring much better either. Sitting at 4-3, they’ve had their struggles too, including a tough loss to Miami earlier this season. They also handed Florida State its only win so far, making it a challenging time for both schools.

Miami’s future looks bright with strong recruiting classes expected to keep them competitive at the top level. Although quarterback Cam Ward will be leaving for the NFL, Miami boasts the tenth-ranked recruiting class for 2025. With 22 commitments already lined up, including 15 four-star recruits, it seems like Miami is set to continue building on this successful season under Cristobal’s leadership.

After faltering midway through the 2023 season despite a strong start, Miami now appears to be on an upward trajectory again. And Cristobal is not shy about expressing his optimism.