Ohio State Legend Troy Smith Apologizes to Will Howard

Troy Smith had a busy day on Twitter talking about Ohio State quarterbacks. He later apologized to the team’s starter, Will Howard.

After Ohio State beat Penn State 20-13, Smith deleted a tweet suggesting they should play freshman Julian Sayin in the second half.

But hey, no hard feelings now. Howard came through for the Buckeyes when it counted most.

Howard wrapped up the game with 16 completions out of 24 attempts, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Oh, and he also rushed for 24 yards.

Having transferred to Ohio State this offseason, Howard’s journey has been impressive, leading the Buckeyes to a 6-1 start. Playing at Beaver Stadium was special for him—a chance to show what Penn State missed out on.

Howard shared his excitement: “I’m stoked,” he said. “It’s gonna be a homecoming for me. I grew up a Penn State fan. They didn’t think I was good enough, but I guess we’ll see next week if I was.”

Julian Sayin, on the other hand, has only seen action in two games this season. He’s gone five-for-seven passing with 84 yards and a touchdown.

Sayin hails from Carlsbad, California, and was a top recruit in the Class of 2024. According to On3 Industry Ranking, he was the No. 1 prospect in California and the No. 2 quarterback nationwide.

Right now, Sayin is as hot a prospect as Bryce Underwood, who might snag a huge NIL deal like those before him.

Smith chimed in on Twitter again, responding to fellow alum Michael Thomas about Underwood: “(Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair) better but (Julian Sayin) elite,” he tweeted.

Coach Ryan Day emphasized backup QB reps are crucial, likening it to an NFL depth chart. “When you look at NFL rosters…they turn over their roster constantly,” Day mentioned to On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman.

Day stressed that everyone gets involved—from fourth-string running backs to third-string left guards—because college teams can’t just pick someone off waivers when injuries strike. That’s why practice reps matter so much!