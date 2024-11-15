Future Cam Newton Skips Michigan for 8-Figure NIL Deal

The first year with Sherrone Moore leading Michigan hasn’t gone as planned. Many thought it would be tough because the team lost key people like coach Jim Harbaugh and some great players to the NFL. Winning a national title before gave them hope, but everyone knew things might be different in 2024.

But what actually happened was way more than just a small setback. Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers at a tricky time, leaving Moore with challenges. His choice not to improve a struggling quarterback lineup is now seen as a big mistake. Plus, his coordinator picks, Kirk Campbell and Wink Martindale, seem outdated. Dropping to a 5-5 record after losing to Indiana has fans worried.

To change the story, winning over top recruits could help Michigan bounce back. Luckily, they had a chance with Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback of the 2025 class, who plays nearby in Belleville, Michigan.

This was Moore’s golden opportunity to steer Michigan back on course. Underwood isn’t just any recruit; he’s seen as someone who could transform the program, drawing comparisons to legends like Cam Newton. Although committed to LSU since January, Michigan was keen on changing his mind by offering him an enticing NIL deal.

Michigan made a bold move by reportedly offering Underwood a $10.5 million package for four years, an eye-popping sum even by today’s standards. This was meant to show how serious they were about their NIL efforts and potentially shift their direction entirely.

There’s just one problem: Underwood responded by more or less laughing in Michigan’s face.

Underwood quickly reacted to rumors about Michigan’s offer by posting on Instagram that he was likely to decline it while wearing an LSU jersey.

#LSU commit Bryce Underwood just shared this to his Instagram story.



“#1 QB Likely to Decline Michigan’s $10.5M Offer.” pic.twitter.com/E0hwqVZy3W— Preston Guy (@PGuy77) November 15, 2024

While nothing is final until Underwood arrives on campus next year, his actions speak loudly. It’s a huge blow for Michigan; if such an offer and proximity can’t attract him, what does that say about how other top recruits view Michigan? The offense seems outdated, and while Moore could fix this with better coordinator choices, his past decisions don’t inspire much confidence. It’s tough to argue why someone like Underwood should choose Michigan given the current state of its offensive setup and leadership’s ability to make necessary changes.

Meanwhile, Brian Kelly at LSU benefits from Michigan’s misfortune.