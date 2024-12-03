Ohio State’s Path to College Football Playoff After Michigan Loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a pretty good season, winning 10 games and losing just 2. But they didn’t make it to the Big Ten championship game because they lost to Michigan again. Even so, it’s really likely they’ll still get into the College Football Playoff. They’re one of the top teams and could be ranked anywhere from number 6 to number 11.

Ohio State’s playoff ranking will depend on other teams’ performances.

Notre Dame, Oregon, or Texas might snag the No. 5 seed this year. If Georgia or Penn State lose their conference championships, they’ll drop down in rankings. Maybe Ohio State can grab a top-eight spot in the playoffs if everything goes perfectly for them. It’d give them a home game advantage in the first round, which is always nice!

The Selection Committee might avoid repeat matchups right away based on seeding. So, maybe Ohio State gets the No. 7 seed—just enough benefit of the doubt to get a favorable match-up even if they don’t entirely deserve it.

Now, what needs to happen for Ohio State to win it all? Let’s imagine Clemson beats SMU to win the ACC and grabs a No. 12 seed. Boise State could be No. 3, while Arizona State or Iowa State takes No. 4. Iowa State seems like an easier opponent, so let’s say they win the Big 12.

In this scenario, Penn State beats Oregon; Texas defeats Georgia; Clemson overcomes SMU; Iowa State triumphs over Arizona State; and UNLV surprises Boise State. Most of these are upsets except for Texas winning. This shuffles the seeds: Texas at No. 1, Penn State at No. 2, Iowa State at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and UNLV at No. 12.

Oregon would land at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 6. Ohio State slots in at No. 7 because they defeated the Big Ten champ while Tennessee didn’t. Indiana might rise to No. 9, SMU drops to No. 10, and Georgia sneaks in at No. 11.

Ohio State would face SMU in their initial matchup—a seemingly easy win—and advance further.

In their dream scenario: Texas Longhorns are top seed as SEC champs; Penn State Nittany Lions hold second as Big Ten champs; Iowa State Cyclones third with Big 12 title; Clemson Tigers fourth as ACC champs; and Oregon Ducks fifth as Big Ten runners-up.

Ohio State then faces Penn State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinals—a team they’ve beaten before—and expects Penn State to falter under pressure.

Next up is either Iowa State or Notre Dame versus Georgia clash winner in Fiesta Bowl semis—highest seed advances… most likely Iowa State.

Beating Iowa State leads to national championship showdown against Orange Bowl victor between Oregon and Indiana winners over Tennessee or Texas—Clemson emerges victorious yet again!

Finally meeting familiar foe Clemson for ultimate glory! A three-loss Clemson team stands no chance against determined Buckeyes who avenge earlier defeat by Michigan en route securing national title!