Former Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Nebraska football player Arik Gilbert is looking for a new team. He used to play for LSU and Georgia too.

Now, he’s back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Gilbert was once the top-ranked tight end in the 2020 class. Quite the accolade, right? But life hasn’t been smooth sailing. In 2023, he faced legal troubles and left the Cornhuskers after being arrested twice, including an incident involving a smash-and-grab burglary.

Originally from Georgia, Gilbert signed with LSU straight out of high school. During his freshman year in 2020, he recorded 35 catches for 368 yards and scored two touchdowns. Impressive stats for a rookie!

He later transferred to Georgia before the 2021 season. However, he didn’t play that year. By 2022, he appeared in just three games, catching only two passes. Then came another move—to Nebraska—but he never played a game there.

Talent like his doesn’t go unnoticed. The big question: where will he land next? And can he steer clear of trouble this time? Nebraska’s head coach Matt Rhule shared his thoughts on Gilbert last year: “I just think he’s as talented a player as there is,” Rhule said. “What we want to do, like with all of our players, I want him in 10 years to say his life is better for having played with us at Nebraska.”

Rhule added, “I want him to have elite success in the classroom, I want him to go be involved in the community, I want him to have great relationships and I want him to go play well in football.” Lofty goals indeed!

