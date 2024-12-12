Florida State QB Transfer Luke Kromenhoek Visits Mississippi State

Luke Kromenhoek is planning his first visit after entering the transfer portal. He’s heading to Mississippi State for a visit from Sunday to Monday next week. Sounds like an exciting trip.

This visit is happening probably because Mississippi State is exploring new quarterback options. The Bulldogs have shown interest in Kromenhoek and Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold. At the same time, they’ve lost Michael Van Buren and Chris Parson but welcomed back Blake Shapen for the upcoming season.

Kromenhoek played in six games this season for Florida State as a freshman. He even started in the last two games of the fall. During these appearances, he completed 44 out of 84 passes, which is about 52.4% accuracy, for a total of 502 yards. He threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in those games.

In his starting role, Kromenhoek went 28-48, completing 58.3% of his passes for 349 yards and all three touchdowns during a big win over Charleston Southern. Before college, he was a standout player at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. Ranked No. 45 overall as a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle by On3 Industry Ranking.

Now, he’s ranked as the No. 2 QB in On3’s 2025 Top Transfer Portal Players list, just behind Cal’s Fernando Mendoza. Interestingly, he’s also the No. 14 overall transfer player. This makes him one of the most significant losses for Florida State so far.

Jeff Lebby is looking to add another quarterback during this transfer cycle. With Kromenhoek set to visit Starkville soon, he could be a key addition to their team.