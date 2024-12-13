Travis Hunter Confident in Preferred NFL Draft Team

Travis Hunter is an amazing football player for the Colorado Buffaloes. He’s super good at playing two positions, which is really rare. People think he might be the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft because he’s so talented.

Hunter has been a standout on both offense and defense for Colorado. Despite doubts about Deion Sanders’ team, they’ve surprised everyone with a 9-3 record and are ranked 23rd in the CFP rankings. They’re even heading to a big bowl game against Miami. Shedeur Sanders is their quarterback, but Hunter is the one making all the exciting plays.

On offense, Hunter has caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, leading the Big 12. On defense, he’s snagged four interceptions and defended 11 passes—also leading the Big 12. His ability to excel on both sides might just earn him the Heisman trophy. As a receiver alone, he’d be impressive, but his skills as a cornerback make him truly exceptional.

In the NFL, it’s unusual to see players dominate on both offense and defense like Hunter does. He’s quick and can easily get open as a wide receiver, while also being a sticky defender who rarely misses catches. It’s not often you find someone who can do both so well.

He’s expected to be picked early in the draft. And there’s some buzz about where he might want to go.

In a livestream, Hunter mentioned teaming up with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots would be “tough.”

“‘Trav and Drake Maye?’ That would be tough.”



Joining a team like the Patriots is appealing for many players due to their rich history. They’ve been home to legends like Tom Brady and Randy Moss. Though Bill Belichick’s exit shifts perceptions, New England remains resilient.

Drake Maye is already proving himself as a key player for New England despite challenges. Many believe he’s been the most remarkable rookie quarterback this season. While he may not win top awards over others like Bo Nix or Jayden Daniels, his impact on elevating a struggling team is undeniable.

Maye’s stats are impressive: completing 67.2% of his passes with nearly 1,700 yards in nine games. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, his physical gifts combined with smart decision-making point to a bright future.

Adding an elite wide receiver like Hunter could transform New England’s offense significantly. The Patriots also need help at cornerback, making Hunter an ideal fit since he excels at both roles.

Interestingly, ESPN’s latest mock draft suggests Hunter might end up in Foxboro as the third overall pick. So this dream scenario isn’t far-fetched at all!