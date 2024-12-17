Johnny Manziel Reacts to Reggie Bush’s Heisman Return

Reggie Bush had his Heisman Trophy taken away. But now, it’s coming back to him. The Heisman Trust decided to return it in April 2024. Why? Because college football rules have changed.

Johnny Manziel, another Heisman winner, was thrilled.

He always thought Bush deserved the trophy back. “I thought it was awesome,” Johnny said. “It never sat right with anybody that he wasn’t able to be a part of it for things that guys are getting paid for right now.”

Back in the day, Bush and USC got into hot water. The NCAA said Bush received benefits that weren’t allowed then. USC even took down his name from their facilities.

Manziel added, “Obviously, it’s different times and different rules back then.” He felt relieved that everything worked out in the end.

Bush’s 2005 season was legendary. Imagine rushing for 1,740 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns! Plus, catching 37 passes for 478 yards and two more scores.

When Bush heard he’d get the trophy back, he was overjoyed. “This was a fight that we’ve been fighting for a very long time,” he shared.

He always believed he’d reclaim his Heisman. “I just didn’t know how long it was gonna take,” Bush admitted.

Time didn’t matter to him; he’d keep fighting even if it took 20 years. Now, he’s back among the Heisman elite, appearing in ads like the Heisman House ones.

Bush’s persistence paid off, and he’s finally reinstated as one of the greats.