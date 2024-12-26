NCAA football prospects for 2025: Projected draft rankings and odds

The 2025 NFL draft rankings are a hot topic at the moment, especially with the NFL nearing the end of the regular season and the picture becoming clearer for which teams will get the top picks. This article will cover the top draft prospects, as well as our predictions for the team rankings and potential first-round picks.

Top 10 draft prospects

At the top of the top 10 are two Cornerbacks, Travis Johnson and Will Johnson. Johnson is No. 1 after winning the Heisman Trophy. He’s a two-way star capable of playing both defensively and offensively as a wide receiver, and which side he plays depends on how the team that drafts him decides to use his talents.

The top 10 also features two QBs, WRs, and EDGEs, as well as one defensive lineman and an offensive tackle. Here’s the list in rank order according to cbssports.com:

Travis Hunter (Colorado) – CB Will Johnson (Michigan) – CB Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) – WR Cam Ward (Miami) – QB James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) – EDGE Mason Graham (Michigan) – DL Luther Burden III (Missouri) – WR Abdul Carter (Penn State) – EDGE Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) – OT Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) – QB

Projected NFL draft rankings

Right now the team with the number one pick is the New York Giants, as the only team with fewer than three wins. The Las Vegas Raiders were previously neck and neck for this spot. However, following their Week 16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they dropped down the ranks. There are several teams that have won only three matches, and with several games still left in the regular season, the draft order remains volatile. Regardless, here are our predictions for the final rankings:

New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders Carolina Panthers New York Jets Chicago Bears New Orleans Saints San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Dallas Cowboys Arizona Cardinals Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs

Save for a few high-quality prospects, this draft class is weaker than in recent years. As such, there’s greater variation in how teams rank players they consider to be first-round talent, which means it’s harder to make predictions. However, the Giants are in need of a Quarterback which makes them a logical landing spot for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Travis Hunter, the top-ranked prospect, is likely the first-round pick for the Patriots, who aren’t in need of a QB. Rounding up the top 5 first-round pick predictions are:

Jaguars – Will Johnson, CB

Titans – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT

Browns – Mason Graham, DT

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round is set for April 24. Rounds 2-3 will hold on April 25, and Rounds 4-7 on April 26.