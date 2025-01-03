Riley Leonard Challenges Marcus Freeman on Game-Changing Play Call

When a football team’s star player insists that the coach deserves credit for a great play, you know things are going well. That’s exactly what’s happening with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish! They just beat Georgia and are now set to face Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Everyone’s excited, but they seem pretty chill about it all.

In the postgame press conference, head coach Marcus Freeman tried to dodge the spotlight for a smart play call, but quarterback Riley Leonard wasn’t having it. “He’s being humble,” Leonard said, insisting it was Freeman’s idea and praising the execution. Freeman’s smile said it all—Leonard was definitely telling the truth.

"Real quick, he's being humble." 🤣@NDFootball QB Riley Leonard interrupted Marcus Freeman's answer during the press conference to give Coach some love on a play call ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/BlsRqVDkBb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2025

For years, people were unsure about Notre Dame’s ability to compete at the highest level. They’d crush smaller teams but struggled against top-tier programs. That’s changed now, thanks largely to Marcus Freeman.

In his debut season as head coach, Freeman has propelled Notre Dame into serious contention by reaching the CFP semifinals. They’ll face off against Penn State—a team that’s also faced its share of skepticism recently.

Earlier this season, Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois, causing some concern among fans and analysts alike. It seemed like another year where they’d hover in that ambiguous zone—not quite failing, but not really succeeding either. But now? With their quarterback and coach openly praising each other after a playoff win, it’s safe to say they’re on a successful path.