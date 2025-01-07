Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State Eye CFP Return with Star Players Retained

Arizona State University (ASU) is doing really well in college football. Their coach, Kenny Dillingham, helped them win a lot of games this year. They finished with an impressive record and even got to play in the College Football Playoff. Last year, they didn’t do so great, but things have really turned around.

Dillingham’s leadership has been key.

ASU showed some of their best performances from October onwards, taking advantage of a power shift in the Big 12 conference to clinch the championship. They nearly defeated Texas in the Peach Bowl, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with. The Big 12 might not be the most prestigious league, but Arizona State seems here to stay.

Superstar running back Cam Skattebo is moving on to professional football, but most of the team is sticking around for another season. Everyone’s excited about what Coach Dillingham is building. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to step up his game significantly.

With so much talent returning, ASU looks like a strong contender to repeat their success next year.

ASU is ‘Run it Back’ U. No regular starters left.



QB: Leavitt, Simms



RB: K. Brown, R. Brown, J. Brown, McCaskill



TE: Metayer, Harpole, Fortier, Giggey



WR: Tyson, McClain, Sample, Eusebio



OL: Coleman, Atkins, Iheanachor, Scott, Walden, Klemm, Na’a, Su’a, Kim, Westbrooks — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) January 7, 2025

The Big 12 has shown it can produce top teams consistently. Even though Arizona State had an amazing season last year—better than any since I was a kid—there’s skepticism about whether they can do it again. Power shifts happen in leagues; someone new might rise to the top.

The Big 12 could see one or two teams making it to the College Football Playoff each year. In previous years like 2020 through 2022, multiple teams from this league made it high up in the rankings.

For Arizona State next season among other top finishers like BYU and Colorado? Well… Iowa State might stay strong at the top while ASU follows closely behind with potential competition from BYU too; meanwhile Colorado may dip slightly under Deion Sanders’ guidance.

In conclusion: Running back their current lineup will help ASU maintain excellence moving forward. They’ll likely start next season ranked high with Leavitt getting some early Heisman Trophy buzz—but they’ll need more than ten wins if they want another Big 12 title under their belt! Right now though? It’s hard finding flaws in how well ASU has set themselves up after such a fantastic year!