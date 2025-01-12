Marcus Freeman Seeks Redemption as Notre Dame Faces Ohio State

A year ago, Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame team played against Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes. It was an exciting game, but neither team made it to the College Football Playoff. One reason Notre Dame didn’t qualify was because Freeman struggled with some important decisions during the game.

Freeman faced criticism for his in-game choices.

Now, fate gives Freeman another chance against Ohio State. Next Monday night, No. 7 Notre Dame will face No. 8 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta. Neither team got a first-round bye, but Ohio State’s potential and Notre Dame’s consistency have kept them strong contenders in this expanded postseason. Who will emerge victorious?

Ohio State is expected to be the favorite again, with Notre Dame stepping into the underdog role. The stakes are high for Freeman, as he faces his alma mater in this crucial match. It’s a chance for redemption and to achieve something his predecessor Brian Kelly never did.

Ohio State is considered one of the best jobs in college football due to its rich tradition and ample resources. Notre Dame, while a huge brand, faces challenges like tougher academics and being located in Indiana, which lacks local talent.

For some, it’s significant that Freeman is the first Black head coach to compete in a college football national championship. But beyond that, he’s aiming to beat Ohio State and change the landscape of college football. If Notre Dame cracks the playoff code, it’ll be time for some sweet revenge.

To win it all, Freeman needs his team to remember one simple thing: count to 11.