Arch Manning Critics Emerge with Bold Predictions

Texas has had some tough times in the College Football Playoffs, losing in the semifinals more than once. But something exciting is coming up soon.

Arch Manning, who lots of people have been talking about, will finally be the main quarterback for Texas in 2025. Fans have been waiting for this moment ever since Coach Steve Sarkisian convinced him to join Texas instead of other big schools.

Now, it’s Arch’s turn to shine.

Coach Sarkisian stuck with Quinn Ewers as quarterback for two seasons, even when Ewers got hurt. But now Ewers is heading to the NFL, and Arch is stepping up. His first game will be a big one against Ohio State. With talented teammates and a strong defense backing him up, Arch looks ready to show everyone why he’s been so hyped up.

But not everyone believes in Arch just yet. Some sports reporters are skeptical about his skills now that he’s officially the starting quarterback. They have plenty of time before August to voice their doubts.

In fact, some folks think Arch might not even be the best QB on the field when he faces Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. Funny enough, Sayin hasn’t played any college games yet!

Others wonder if Arch will even be good.

It’s okay to criticize players like Arch Manning, especially when they have high expectations on them. He’s only started two college games so far. However, he didn’t get all that attention just because of his famous last name. When he played during Ewers’ absence, he showed great potential with impressive stats.

Even after Ewers returned, Coach Sarkisian used Arch’s athletic abilities wisely. We won’t truly know how good Arch is until we see him play regularly with opponents trying hard to stop him. But doubting his talent seems unfair compared to someone like Sayin, who’s still a mystery.

There’s still some time before the first game, but Texas fans can keep themselves busy by following all the news and updates about their team until then.