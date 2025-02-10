Texas-Ohio State Odds Cast Doubt on Arch Manning

The highly anticipated rematch between Texas and Ohio State is already generating buzz, with FanDuel Sportsbook setting the defending national champion Buckeyes as 3.5-point favorites for their August 30 showdown in Columbus.

This matchup follows their memorable clash in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff semifinals, where Ohio State secured a convincing 28-14 victory. However, the 2025 season opener will feature significantly different rosters on both sides.

The Buckeyes are facing major changes in their offensive lineup. Will Howard won’t be under center, while playmakers Emeka Egbuka, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson have all moved on.

Enter Arch Manning.

The Texas sophomore quarterback’s time has finally arrived, and he’ll face an immediate test against one of college football’s premier programs. Manning showed flashes of his potential in 2024, throwing for 939 yards and contributing 13 total touchdowns across 10 appearances.

Despite going undefeated in his two starts last season, oddsmakers seem hesitant to fully embrace Manning’s potential impact. His only action against Ohio State last year was limited to a single eight-yard rush that nearly resulted in a turnover.

The Manning era in Austin begins in earnest following Quinn Ewers’ departure, and expectations couldn’t be higher. He’s already generating Heisman Trophy buzz, though the betting lines suggest some skepticism about his ability to succeed immediately against elite competition.

Ohio State’s championship pedigree carries significant weight, but college football’s recent history shows how difficult it is to maintain that level of dominance. For Manning, this opening game represents more than just a revenge opportunity — it’s a chance to establish himself as the next great quarterback in his family’s storied legacy.

The seven-month wait until kickoff gives plenty of time for these odds to shift, especially as both teams adjust to their new-look rosters during spring and summer practices.