When it comes to college athletes, their athletic capabilities and performance are certainly the top traits fans, coaches, and the industry watch out for. However, in a time of social media and personal branding, college athletes’ image and likeness matter more than you may think. Currently, thirty-two states in the US have name, image, and likeness (NIL) laws, allowing college athletes to accept benefits and earn money based on their NIL.

For some, this has led to up to six or seven figures. This exclusive club includes Olivia Dunne, a gymnast at Louisiana State University—Baton Rouge, who has a valuation of $3.5 million. Meanwhile, University of Southern California basketball player Bronny James, son of NBA star Lebron James, carries a NIL valuation of $5.8 million, according to the sports news and data site On3.

Among the many factors impacting a college athlete’s NIL valuation, of course, is their appearance. Over the years, some college athletes stand out among their peers — not only due to their performance but also thanks to specific appearance elements like eyewear. For these college athletes, fans’ and peers’ association of them with their respective eyewear makes them memorable and recognizable.

In this post, we’ll look at some college athletes and their iconic eyewear:

Eyewear for sports

While the terms name, image, and likeness may seem focused on looks and appearance, many college athletes actually rely on eyewear for eye health and vision purposes. After all, being able to see clearly is an integral part of performing well regardless of the sport. Meanwhile, other athletes may rely on eyewear for eye protection purposes.

Nowadays, eyeglasses come in different styles and designs and can be customized according to one’s needs and preferences. For athletes, for example, they may opt for eyeglasses with a firm, non-slip grip to withstand intense physical activity and movement, such as sports performance brand’s Oakley and its Holbrook or Airdrop frames. Meanwhile, other athletes may opt for sunglasses with oversized lenses to provide more sun protection and a wider field of view outdoors.

Below, we’ll take a look at some notable college athletes through the years and their iconic eyewear:

Robbie Avila

Having gone viral in March 2024, Indiana State’s Robbie Avila is known as “that guy with the goggles“, helping make key plays around the basketball court and contributing to the team’s first national ranking in 45 years since Larry Bird led the Sycamores to the 1979 national championship game.

Instead of regular eyeglasses, Avila is known for sporting tight-fit, black goggles like those worn for swimming. While sports fans will associate Avila’s play style and build with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Avila’s earned nicknames have linked him to other NBA icons. These nicknames include “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” thanks to his eyewear and “Larry Nerd” after fellow Indy State alum Bird.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Another recent athlete having gone viral for his eyewear is two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, known for his specialist skills on the pommel horse and his thick, Clark Kent-like eyeglasses.

While Nedoroscik technically made his name as an Olympic athlete and not a college athlete, the gymnast competed for his college Penn State in the men’s gymnastic team. After the Olympics, Penn State men’s gymnastic coach Randy Jepson lauded the athlete as “among the most special talents he’s worked with in his more than 30 years at the university”.

Eric Dickerson

Finally, NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson also started his football stint having played for the Mustangs of Southern Methodist University before getting picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the NFL icon is still renowned for his iconic glasses, which was a staple of the athlete’s look due to his inability to see without them.

Aside from wearing glasses out of the gridiron, Dickerson is most known for wearing prescription goggles throughout his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 and was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019. For many NFL fans, Dickerson is seen as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

