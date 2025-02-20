Lincoln Riley Keeps Receipts in Declaration Made for Freezing Cold Takes

Lincoln Riley enters his fourth season at USC facing mounting pressure. After losing star quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans’ trajectory under Riley has trended downward each year — though the defense showed signs of life under new coordinator D’Anton Lynn after two disappointing seasons with Alex Grinch.

During a recent appearance on The Hard Count with On3’s J.D. PicKell, Riley addressed his critics head-on. “Well, of course, we keep receipts. We’re competitors, right?” Riley said. “That’s how we’re all wired. The politically correct thing is to say no, but we all do.”

The candid admission offers a glimpse of Riley’s competitive fire — but it could come back to haunt him.

Riley’s tenure at USC has been a stark contrast to his Oklahoma days, where College Football Playoff appearances were the norm. His departure from Oklahoma — just as the Sooners prepared to join the SEC — raised eyebrows. The move to the supposedly easier Pac-12 backfired when conference realignment pushed USC into the Big Ten.

There are signs Riley is evolving as a head coach. He’s given Lynn more autonomy over the defense since bringing him over from crosstown rival UCLA. The offense remains Riley’s focus, though his quarterback situation has been fluid — shifting from Miller Moss to Jayden Maiava.

USC’s success in the expanded 18-team Big Ten could hinge on road performance. While powerhouses like Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State have maintained their edge, USC needs to find solid footing in the conference’s competitive middle tier.

Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen may have decisions to make if the Trojans don’t show improvement in 2025. For now, Riley’s keeping those receipts — and critics are keeping score.