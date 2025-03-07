Brent Venables Fails to Inspire Confidence Before Critical Oklahoma Season

Oklahoma’s football program is at a crossroads, and all eyes will be on the Sooners this offseason regardless of how they finish. The team dominated discussion on Thursday’s episode of False Start — and with good reason. Head coach Brent Venables continues making statements that raise serious questions about his leadership of this storied program. Let’s be clear: we’re talking about Oklahoma here, not some Big 12 bottom-feeder.

When asked about his defensive play-calling plans, Venables didn’t mince words with the Oklahoma media: “Why am I calling the defense? Because I’m good at it… I’ve acted like my job is on the line for 30 years.” This kind of response — part defensiveness, part ego — highlights a growing disconnect. While no one questions his defensive expertise or recruiting chops, these skills haven’t translated to consistent success since he replaced Lincoln Riley.

The decision to cancel Oklahoma’s spring game has only added fuel to the fire.

As I wrote earlier this week, Sooners legend Gerald McCoy expressed disappointment about the cancellation. Though McCoy understood Venables’ reasoning, it’s the fans who lose out. Between questionable staff changes, head-scratching in-game decisions, and not enough wins, OU is rapidly alienating its passionate fanbase.

Venables is running the program like he’s at an ACC cellar-dweller instead of one of college football’s most storied franchises. The additions of Ben Arbuckle and John Mateer are intriguing, but they don’t erase the larger concerns about Venables’ approach.

Mixed Messages Creating Uncertainty in Norman

If I felt my job was hanging by a thread at a program like Oklahoma, I’d be doing everything possible to win over the athletic department, deep-pocketed boosters, and die-hard fans. Canceling the spring game just because Texas did? That’s a missed opportunity to showcase positive developments to Boomer Sooner Nation.

Instead, Venables comes across like someone shouting through a chain-link fence at the local park — all noise, no substance. When you’re all bark and no bite, people eventually tune you out. I want Oklahoma to reclaim its rightful place among college football’s elite in their new conference, but I’m increasingly concerned they’ve got the wrong leadership combination in both the head coach and athletic director positions.

The moment Joe Castiglione handed Venables that undeserved raise before last season, my skepticism about the entire program deepened. This isn’t Clemson or Kansas State (Venables’ alma mater) — it’s Oklahoma, where expectations are championship-level. Even those other programs rarely tolerate .500 seasons.

I’m perfectly fine being proven wrong here. When I criticize blue-blood programs like Oklahoma and Oregon, I’m holding them to the standard they’ve set for themselves. If the Sooners win 10 games in the SEC with Mateer throwing passes and Arbuckle calling the offensive plays, I’ll happily admit my error. But right now? The vibes coming out of Norman are concerning at best.

The most successful college coaches today understand delegation — they’ve evolved into CEO-types who empower their coordinators and position coaches. Venables’ insistence on micromanaging suggests he hasn’t made that transition.