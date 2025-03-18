Leaked EA College Football 26 Cover Features Michigan Star Alongside Alabama, Ohio State Players

EA Sports College Football 26 cover shoot leaked before we even got a glimpse of GTA 6. That’s college football for you — always full of surprises.

On Wednesday, some fans with sharp eyes caught EA’s photo session happening at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. They quickly shared snapshots of what appears to be the deluxe edition cover for College Football 26 — the follow-up to last year’s massively popular return to the college football gaming scene.

The leaked images show EA is bringing together college football’s biggest stars for the upcoming season’s cover.

EARLY LOOK: EA Sports College Football 26 cover photo (Deluxe Edition)



Athletes included: Bryce Underwood, DJ Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier, Jeremiyah Love, Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith, Caleb Downs, Sam Leavitt & Dylan Stewart.



College Football’s Elite Featured on EA Sports’ Next Big Release

Despite the grainy quality of these leaked photos (shared across Instagram and X), we can make out quite the lineup. The cover features quarterbacks from across the country — Michigan’s five-star freshman Bryce Underwood, Florida’s DJ Lagway, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, and Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt.

They’re joined by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and a pair of elite receivers — Alabama phenom Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. Rounding out the player selection are Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (who transferred from Alabama) and South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

The coaching world gets representation too.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Penn State’s James Franklin, and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham all appear in the shoot. There’s even a blast from the past with 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush standing alongside the current stars. The scene includes mascots and marching band members to capture that authentic college football atmosphere.

Fan reaction has been mixed at best. Many questioned EA’s decision to feature Underwood — a highly-touted recruit who hasn’t played a single down of college football yet. Others pointed out that Nussmeier, while talented, threw an SEC-leading 12 interceptions while guiding LSU to a somewhat disappointing 9-4 record last season.

Of course, this might not be the final product we see on store shelves. EA could completely change direction — especially given the lukewarm reception to this leaked design. The company has been known to adjust marketing plans when early feedback isn’t positive.

While EA hasn’t announced an official release date for College Football 26, they did confirm in January that the game would hit shelves sometime this summer. That timing would perfectly position the game just before the 2025 college football season kicks off.