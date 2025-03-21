Syracuse Coach Fran Brown Calls Deion Sanders’ Bluff for Spring Game Matchup

Prime Time is at it again. Deion Sanders, entering Year Three with the Colorado Buffaloes, isn’t changing his approach to running the program in Boulder. He’s looking to build on last season’s momentum — even without his two biggest stars, Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders, who’ve moved on to the NFL.

The Buffs are probably a bubble bowl team in the expanded Big 12 this fall. Their success hinges on two major factors: can the defense actually stop somebody, and is Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter the right quarterback for Pat Shurmur’s offensive system? If Salter struggles, highly-touted freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis is waiting for his shot.

Coach Prime’s latest headline-grabbing idea? He wants Colorado to face another team during spring practice.

“I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”

Sanders isn’t satisfied with the traditional intrasquad scrimmage format.

“I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea.”

Well, it didn’t take long for someone to answer the call. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown jumped at the opportunity on social media:

.@DeionSanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days 🎯🍊🙏🏾 https://t.co/RFkyveLPv1 — Fran Brown (@FranBrownCuse) March 17, 2025

Will this actually happen? Who knows — but bringing the Orange to Boulder for a three-day spring showcase would certainly generate buzz.

Syracuse-Colorado Spring Showdown: More Than Just Talk?

I’m all for this. Spring games have become vital to college football’s ecosystem — they’re the perfect gateway for creating new fans. With regular season ticket prices skyrocketing (good luck getting your family into a game for under a grand these days), these more accessible spring events matter. Adding real competition between two programs would take the excitement to another level.

Beyond just the spectacle, this matchup could be a legitimate showcase for players on both rosters. While Sanders gets most of the media attention, Brown quietly led Syracuse to an impressive 10-win season in his first year at the helm. Yes, quarterback Kyle McCord deserves plenty of credit for that success, but Brown clearly knows what he’s doing.

These coaches share an important trait — they don’t shy away from challenges. Let’s be honest: Colorado and Syracuse represent two of the tougher rebuilding jobs in the Power Four. Though they’re the flagship programs in their respective states, neither has consistently competed at an elite level recently, and both suffer from limited in-state recruiting bases.

That’s why this exhibition concept makes sense for both programs. For Colorado, it’s another opportunity for Sanders to keep his program in the national spotlight. For Syracuse, it gives Brown’s team additional exposure after their surprising 2024 campaign. The Orange vastly exceeded expectations last year — and while I’m expecting some regression in 2025, this kind of innovative approach could help maintain their momentum.

While there are logistical hurdles to overcome, watching Colorado and Syracuse break new ground would be refreshing in a sport that often resists change.