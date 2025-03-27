New Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos Draws Jameis Winston Comparison

Thomas Castellanos has already set the bar sky-high at Florida State, comparing himself to Seminoles legend Jameis Winston. For FSU fans still reeling from last season’s disappointments, this kind of confidence might be exactly what they needed to hear.

The Winston comparison isn’t just bold — it’s potentially program-changing. Winston’s college resume speaks for itself: national championship, Heisman Trophy, and the top spot in the 2015 NFL Draft. Even if Winston’s pro career hasn’t quite matched the hype, his collegiate impact remains the gold standard in Tallahassee.

Castellanos brings legitimate dual-threat credentials to back up his talk. During his Boston College tenure, he piled up 33 touchdown passes while adding over 1,300 rushing yards in just 20 games. His early-season performance last year was particularly impressive — leading BC to wins in four of their first five games (including a victory over the very Seminoles team he now joins).

Mike Norvell desperately needs this transfer to work.

After FSU’s disastrous 2024 campaign, Norvell finds himself on increasingly thin ice. The coach who once seemed to have the program trending upward now faces a make-or-break season. Landing Castellanos represents a critical first step in the recovery process, but the quarterback’s on-field production will ultimately determine whether Norvell keeps his job.

Can Castellanos Really Be the Next Winston?

The Boston College transfer started 2024 on fire, nearly upsetting 6th-ranked Missouri (losing by just six points) while establishing himself as one of the ACC’s most dynamic playmakers. His season took an unfortunate turn, however, when injuries contributed to BC dropping four of their final seven contests. Following a brief benching, Castellanos made the decision to enter the transfer portal — creating the opportunity for his Florida State move.

According to CBSSports.com, Castellanos sees the Winston parallels more in personality than playing style. He describes himself as similarly “goofy” while maintaining strong leadership qualities — a combination that served Winston well during his time in garnet and gold.

The comparison creates both opportunity and pressure. By invoking Winston’s name, Castellanos has essentially promised immediate impact rather than a gradual adjustment period. In FSU’s current state — coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in program history — patience is in short supply.

Florida State’s rebuild starts with quarterback play, and Castellanos has already embraced that responsibility. His ability to deliver Winston-like results (minus the off-field controversies) could determine whether the Seminoles return to ACC contention or continue their slide into mediocrity.

The first win for FSU was landing their new quarterback. The real victories — the ones that matter for Norvell’s future and the program’s trajectory — will need to come on Saturdays this fall when Castellanos attempts to make good on his Winston-sized promise.