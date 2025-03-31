Stanford Hires Frank Reich as Interim Coach

Stanford is bringing in former NFL coach Frank Reich to lead the Cardinal football program on an interim basis after firing Troy Taylor, the university announced Monday. Reich’s deal runs for just one year, with Stanford planning to conduct a national coaching search after the 2025 season.

The Cardinal are also shaking up their offensive staff. Tight ends coach Nate Byham is getting promoted to offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. Byham, 36, is heading into his third season at Stanford after playing tight end at Pittsburgh during his college days.

This move reunites Reich with Stanford general manager Andrew Luck — the two worked together with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 when Reich coached Luck during his comeback season.

“I could not be more excited for our coaches, staff and players to have Frank as our head football coach for the 2025 season,” Luck said in a statement. “I have experienced first-hand the incredible impact Frank has demonstrated as a leader and have full confidence he is the perfect steward for this season of Stanford Football. Frank is a teacher, a winner and a coach of the highest caliber. Frank’s values align seamlessly with our vision for this program and I firmly believe in his ability to maximize the on-field potential of our student-athletes while serving as a role model in all aspects of their personal growth.”

Reich has never coached at the college level before. But what he lacks in campus experience, he makes up for with 17+ years coaching in the NFL.

The former Maryland quarterback led the Colts to a 40-33-1 record from 2018-22, including three winning seasons and two playoff appearances. His most recent stint came with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, where he was fired after a rough 1-10 start.

Before landing his first head coaching job in Indianapolis, Reich served as offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2014-15) and the Eagles (2016-17). His Philadelphia tenure culminated in helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl championship.

Stanford fired Taylor on March 25 — just days after ESPN obtained documents revealing university investigations found he had mistreated female staffers. Luck announced the decision himself.

Fallout at Stanford: Troy Taylor out, staff stunned, Andrew Luck goes into decision mode with options to weigh

“After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset,” Luck explained in a statement. “In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately.”

Luck turns to a familiar face

There’s no question Luck played a major role in selecting Reich as Taylor’s replacement. Their NFL connection, while brief, was clearly meaningful.

Luck was entering his seventh and final NFL season when Reich took over the Colts in 2018. The former Stanford star had missed the entire 2017 season recovering from a shoulder injury.

Their lone season together turned out to be special. Luck started all 16 games, threw for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns, and posted a career-best 98.7 passer rating. He earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Then came the shocking twist.

Luck initially planned to return for 2019, but in August — with the season just weeks away — he stunned the football world by announcing his retirement. Mounting injuries and the grueling rehab process had taken their toll. Reich’s Colts only managed one 10-win season after Luck walked away from the game.