Coastal Carolina to Offer Free Concessions in 2025

Coastal Carolina just made a move that’s sure to turn heads across college football nation. The Chanticleers announced they’re offering completely free concessions to fans throughout the 2025 season — making them the first FBS program to roll out such a fan-friendly initiative.

What’s included in this gameday feast? Ticket holders will get hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks on the house. Fans can grab up to four items per visit to the concession stand, and here’s the kicker — there’s no limit on how many trips you can make.

Beer’s not part of the deal, though.

The school’s calling it the “CCU Kickoff Meal Deal,” and it represents a refreshing approach as gameday costs continue to climb across college football. While most programs are finding new ways to squeeze extra dollars from fans, Coastal’s zigging while others zag.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we’re always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience,” said Coastal Carolina AD Chance Miller in a statement released by the school. “With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we’re excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game.”

The timing couldn’t be better for Chanticleer faithful. Coach Tim Beck is heading into his third year at the helm, looking to build on last season’s 6-7 campaign that ended with an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl — a game conveniently played right in Brooks Stadium.

Coastal’s move stands in stark contrast to the national trend of skyrocketing gameday expenses. Between ticket prices, parking, concessions and merchandise, the cost of attending college football games has become prohibitive for many families.

Will other programs follow Coastal’s lead? That remains to be seen, but Chanticleer fans can start planning their gameday strategy now — just be prepared for some potentially long concession lines.