Ohio State Quarterback Competition Takes Unexpected Turn in First Scrimmage

The Ohio State quarterback battle just got interesting. What seemed like a clear path for Julian Sayin to take over the Buckeyes’ offense suddenly has a plot twist — and Lincoln Kienholz is the reason why.

Sayin arrived in Columbus with all the hype you’d expect from a 5-star Alabama transfer. After Nick Saban’s retirement sent shockwaves through college football, Sayin jumped ship to Ohio State, where teammates quickly crowned him as Will Howard’s heir apparent in the scarlet and gray.

But hold on.

During Saturday’s Student Appreciation Day scrimmage, Kienholz outperformed the presumed starter, giving Buckeye fans their first glimpse at what could be a legitimate quarterback competition heading into the 2025 season. While defending national champs showed off their roster, it wasn’t Sayin who stole the show.

According to Eleven Warriors, Sayin struggled when facing pressure, throwing the day’s only interception and missing targets he should’ve hit. Meanwhile, Kienholz showcased his arm talent by connecting with Carnell Tate on a beautiful 45-yard touchdown strike that had fans buzzing.

Let’s not overreact though. Spring football in April rarely determines September’s depth chart.

The Buckeyes find themselves in a familiar position — blessed with too much quarterback talent. It’s a luxury for Ryan Day, having multiple high-ceiling options if Sayin doesn’t separate himself. The flip side? This room lacks game experience, which might show up early in the season when the lights get bright.

History Suggests Patience in QB Battles

We’ve seen this movie before. That same Eleven Warriors report noted how Devin Brown outplayed Will Howard in last year’s spring showcase. Fast forward a few months — Howard was hoisting a national championship trophy while Brown packed his bags for Cal.

Ohio State’s quarterback situation demands perspective. One scrimmage won’t make or break either player’s chances, but it does highlight that Sayin’s coronation isn’t guaranteed. The former Alabama prodigy still likely has the inside track, but Kienholz just made things much more interesting.

The competition will intensify through summer workouts and fall camp. Day’s track record suggests he’ll give both quarterbacks every opportunity to win the job — and that’s exactly what championship programs need.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from watching the Buckeyes over the years, it’s that quarterback controversies are practically tradition in Columbus. This one’s just getting started.