Nick Saban Nominated for Sports Emmy Award

Nick Saban isn’t just collecting national championship trophies anymore. The legendary Alabama coach has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award in the Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent category for his work on ESPN’s “College GameDay” — not bad for his rookie season in television.

Saban shocked the college football world when he stepped away from coaching after the 2023 season. He left behind an unmatched legacy that includes seven national titles and an incredible 292-71-1 record across his stops at Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and Toledo. The College Football Hall of Fame didn’t waste any time recognizing his greatness, announcing his selection in January with a formal induction ceremony set for December.

In honor of Nick Saban being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, we decided to look back at some of his best moments from College GameDay this season 😅 pic.twitter.com/9kdP0kQK5z — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 11, 2025

His transition to TV has revealed a side of Saban that fans rarely glimpsed during his coaching days. The man who terrorized SEC opponents for years has shown a surprising knack for humor and candid analysis that’s resonated with viewers.

He’s still all business, though.

“I still view this from a coach’s perspective,” Saban told CBS Sports before starting his TV career. “I just happen to not to have a team… I want to ask coaches questions so that they can actually talk about the things they want to talk about. I’m not trying to put anybody on the defensive. I’m trying to help them express what they’d like to express.”

His presence loomed large at SEC Media Days, where he watched the proceedings from the SEC Network set above the main floor. Several coaches couldn’t help but acknowledge their former rival during their press conferences — a testament to his continued influence on the sport.

Tough Competition for the Emmy

Saban isn’t the only sports figure making a splash in broadcasting. The category features some serious competition, including former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright (CBS), ex-NFL stars Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Prime Video), and recently retired Eagles center Jason Kelce (ESPN). The winners will be announced May 20 at New York’s Lincoln Center, where 47 different categories will be recognized.

Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, praised this year’s nominees: “This year’s Sports Emmy nominees have once again raised the bar in sports television, blending innovation and passion to deliver unforgettable moments. From their groundbreaking technical achievements to their excellence in the timeless art of live sports drama and documentary storytelling, we look forward to honoring these extraordinary professionals’ contributions at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.”