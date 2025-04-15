Ohio State Unveils 2024 National Title Rings

Championship bling took center stage Saturday at The Horseshoe as Ohio State showed off its national championship rings during the Buckeyes’ spring game, celebrating last season’s title run.

Ryan Day couldn’t hide his amazement when he first laid eyes on the massive championship hardware. “Look how big this thing is,” the Buckeyes coach said. “Holy smokes. Man, oh, man.”

These aren’t just pieces of jewelry — they’re symbols of achievement. Day explained their significance earlier in the week during a radio interview with 97.1 the Fan.

“It’s really become like a trophy,” Day explained. “I don’t think the guys really wear their rings, but it’s more the symbolism of what we all dreamed of this year. To see that actually in person, the guys did a great job. We had a ring committee on the team, the guys put those together, they came out beautiful.”

Three Rings, One Unforgettable Season

Each player received three separate rings for making and winning the College Football Playoff. But these aren’t just ordinary championship rings.

One of the rings contains a hidden surprise — a special compartment filled with actual confetti from the night the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame to claim the national title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The celebration brought together graduating Buckeyes including Jack Sawyer, Will Howard, and Donovan Jackson, who couldn’t contain their excitement while showing off their new hardware.

Ohio State’s path to glory wasn’t easy.

The Buckeyes made history as champions of the first-ever 12-team CFP format, taking down Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame in an impressive tournament run that cemented their place in college football history.