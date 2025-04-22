Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli Enters Transfer Portal

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli is headed to the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Angeli spent spring practice battling for the starting job with younger teammates CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, but appears ready to explore opportunities elsewhere.

For the past two seasons, Angeli has been the reliable backup behind transfer quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard. Despite not winning the starting role last season, coach Marcus Freeman made keeping Angeli on campus a priority — giving him a legitimate shot at the starting job in 2025.

He’s made the most of his limited playing time.

Angeli showed real poise during a crucial second quarter drive against Penn State in Notre Dame’s come-from-behind 27-24 victory that sent the Irish to the national title game. His stats over three seasons are impressive — 72.5% completion rate, 772 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception.

The quarterback’s quick release was on full display during a 66-7 blowout win over Purdue, where he threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns. His most complete performance came in the 2023 Sun Bowl start against Oregon State, when he torched the Beavers for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 40-8 win.

Freeman has built an impressive quarterback room at Notre Dame with young talent pushing for playing time. Carr — grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr — was a top-50 national recruit and Michigan’s #1 player when he signed with the Irish in the 2024 class. Minchey arrived a year earlier as the #169 overall player and 14th-ranked quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle.