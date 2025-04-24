Syracuse Lands Ex-Irish QB Angeli Through Deep Ties

Fran Brown shocked the college football world in 2024, guiding Syracuse to a stunning 10-win season in his first-ever head coaching gig. The Orange became one of the year’s biggest stories — and Brown wasted no time flexing his recruiting muscles that he’d developed during his stint with Kirby Smart at Georgia.

His first major moves? Snagging Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Texas A&M’s Fadil Diggs through the transfer portal. Those weren’t just random additions; they were calculated moves from a coach who knows how to leverage relationships.

Now the Orange have struck again in the quarterback market. Former Notre Dame signal-caller Steve Angeli is heading to Syracuse, and like McCord before him, this wasn’t a cold call situation for Brown’s staff.

The connections run deep. Angeli played his high school ball at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, where current Syracuse QB coach Nunzio Campanile was the head coach for seven years. Brown himself is a Camden native with extensive coaching experience at both Rutgers and Temple. While not quite as direct as the McCord connection (who knew Brown since middle school and played youth football with offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon’s son), Angeli’s commitment following his official visit makes perfect sense when you understand the Northeast coaching web Brown has woven.

This is becoming Syracuse’s secret weapon in the portal.

The Orange are capitalizing on prospects from Philadelphia and New Jersey who already have relationships with the coaching staff. While Syracuse isn’t exactly next door to these recruiting hotbeds, there’s an undeniable cultural connection. Players who initially passed on Syracuse during high school recruiting — like Angeli did when choosing Notre Dame — now see the program as an attractive reset button with coaches who understand where they’re coming from.

Brown isn’t reinventing the wheel by focusing on regional recruiting — he used this same approach at Rutgers and Temple. But Syracuse is now elevating its talent level by leveraging these Northeast connections. It’s not just an offensive strategy either; defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson also hails from Camden.

Where does Angeli fit in the QB room? That’s still TBD. LSU transfer Rickie Collins joined the program back in December and earned the starting nod during spring practice. Angeli, who left Notre Dame after falling behind both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey on the depth chart, will certainly push for the job when fall camp opens.

One thing’s clear — whoever wins the quarterback battle won’t face the same expectations as McCord did last season. As McCord waits to hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft, he does so after finishing as one of the nation’s most prolific passers in 2024. The Orange aren’t expecting Angeli or Collins to lead the country in passing yards per game, especially after losing three receivers who each topped 900 yards last season.

Still, there’s reason for optimism. Angeli showed flashes during Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run, performing well in both blowout situations and critical moments. He also led the Irish to a bowl victory to close the 2023 season. While he’ll be playing catch-up after Collins claimed the QB1 spot in spring, Angeli seems to fit both the offensive scheme and program culture that Brown is building.

The 2025 schedule won’t do Syracuse any favors. They’ll face ACC champion Clemson and conference runner-up SMU, plus brutal non-conference matchups against Tennessee and — ironically — Notre Dame. Matching last year’s 10-win breakthrough will be difficult with roster turnover and tougher competition, but adding Angeli gives the Orange a better chance to surprise the college football world for a second straight season.