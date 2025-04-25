MLB Injury Report: Latest Updates on Acuña, Bieber, Strider & More

The blend of thrilling moments, nostalgia, community, and unique experience that Major League Baseball (MLB) brings is undeniable. While the game fosters a sense of matchless entertainment, each season brings a tone of fascinating stories. Comeback stories will crowd news outlets, especially when it comes to dealing with injuries and potential returns to the amazing league.

As the season progresses, MLB news headlines are increasingly dominated by updates on superstar players fighting their way back to full fitness. These injuries not only impact individual careers but can also reshape a team’s chances in the standings. From early rehab reports to expected return dates, fans are paying close attention to who’s out and when they’ll be back in the lineup. Below, we break down the current injury status of some of the league’s biggest names and what their return could mean for their teams.

Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves

The Braves’ MVP outfielder suffered a complete ACL tear in his left knee, putting a pause on a record-breaking season. After undergoing surgery, Acuña has begun rehab at Elite OrthoSport, the same facility recommended by his surgeon. While the team is cautious about his return, early signs from his rehab are encouraging. A mid-to-late season return isn’t off the table.

Braves’ manager Brian Snitker is confident that he will have a healthy team in 2025, and Acuña’s imminent comeback will drive the team’s passion. His addition to the team roster will provide superstar reinforcements, as his abilities have significantly impacted the team. The team knows what Acuña Jr. can do, understands that he’s coming off an injury, and will strengthen the team.

Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele went on the Chicago Cubs injury list with elbow tendinitis. The bad news has come to fruition, as Steele will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a damaged flexor tendon and an ulnar collateral ligament in the left elbow. Team manager Craig Counsell said that losing Steele is heartbreaking as he is sidelined until 2026.

The Cubs will have a better timeline for Steele’s recovery after the surgery, but it’s hard to replace him. The injury will open a hole in the team’s rotation, but Colin Rea will replace Steele and bolster their depth through the season. The team could also pursue a possible trade and find out who is on the market this summer.

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber joins superstars Chase DeLauter and David Fry on the Cleveland Guardians injury list. He suffered a right elbow ulnar collateral ligament injury and is making positive strides towards recovery. Bieber has undergone Tommy John surgery to reconstruct the torn UCL and is working his way through rehab at their Goodyear, Arizona training complex.

The 2020 Cy Young Award superstar said he was pleased with the surgery results and is working his way through the bullpen phase. The club said Bieber is responding well and is expected to continue with his throwing program before starting live batting practice in early May. When healthy, Bieber will be an elite arm for the team and the MLB.

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves season has been injury-laden, but losing Spencer Strider to an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury has hit them harder. The pitcher missed the remainder of the 2024 seasons after undergoing surgery, and 2025 has been no fairer so far. Strider has been rehabbing at Truist Park and is expected to make a season debut against the Toronto Blue Jays.

A long rehab process has given Strider the willpower to compete again and prove he’s one of the best MLB pitchers. He is doing more than building arm strength; he is also working on his mechanics with top-notch bullpen practice sessions. This news will shift the team’s focus, and fans will be hoping to see Spencer pitch again.

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have not had the pleasure of deploying Andrew Kittredge on the pitch because of discomfort in his knee. His surgeon has determined that he needs to undergo arthroscopic surgery to fix the knee injury. Kittredge was expected to be sidelined for a few months after recovering from the surgery and given a June or July timeline.

Mike Elias, Orioles general manager, said it’s a relief seeing the veteran pitcher start a throwing program and a significant boost to the team. With Andrew Kittredge on the sidelines, along with Jorge Mateo, Grayson Rodriguez, and Kyle Bradish, a lot is expected from the team. His injury will impact the team’s bullpen, and his return to action will be a high-leverage relief in maintaining competitiveness.