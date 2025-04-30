Quinn Ewers Draft Slide Financial Impact

Quinn Ewers finally heard his name called at pick No. 231 by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The writing was on the wall for Ewers at Texas – with phenom Arch Manning ready to take over, his future clearly lay elsewhere. NFL scouts raised questions about Ewers’ arm strength, and that nagging injury that limited him during the Longhorns’ 2024 campaign didn’t help his draft stock.

There’s a fascinating economic subplot that plays out every year on Day 3 of the NFL Draft in this NIL era – could these players have made more money by staying in college? While financial considerations aren’t everything, they’ve become impossible to ignore. Some borderline prospects return to campus to boost their stock, but quarterbacks face a different calculation entirely.

At pick 231, Ewers is looking at roughly $4.3 million over four years.

Had he jumped into the transfer portal instead, Ewers – a starter with significant SEC experience – could’ve commanded at least $3 million and possibly up to $4 million from the right program. This isn’t speculation; we’ve seen the market at work with Carson Beck’s massive transfer deal. Programs like Miami and Notre Dame – not to mention several other blue bloods desperately hunting for a proven quarterback – would’ve lined up with checkbooks open had Ewers entered the portal last winter.

Miami’s Carson Beck, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate among top replacements for first-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Despite these financial considerations, Ewers’ decision to turn pro was never really in doubt. By entering the NFL now – even as a seventh-rounder – he’s starting the clock toward that all-important second contract, which is where NFL quarterbacks make their real money. If he can prove he belongs at the next level, that’s where the truly life-changing payday awaits.