Utah QB Cameron Rising Retires from Football

Cameron Rising has called it quits on his football career, announcing his retirement Wednesday after doctors delivered devastating news about his hand injury. The Utah quarterback, who led the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022, saw his promising career derailed by a series of brutal injuries.

“Due to a hand injury I suffered during the Baylor game, I’ve been advised by two orthopedic physicians that I will never be able to return to playing football,” Rising shared on social media. “I’ll be obtaining a 3rd medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery. I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy. In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to medically retire from the game I love.”

Rising’s college journey reads like a football odyssey. He started at Texas in 2018 where he redshirted his freshman year before transferring to Utah. Back then, he had to sit out a full season due to NCAA transfer rules — something that seems almost ancient in today’s portal era.

The hand injury against Baylor proved career-ending.

What makes Rising’s story particularly heartbreaking is how close he came to a triumphant comeback. After missing the entire 2023 season recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, Rising returned to the field in 2024 with championship aspirations. Just two games in, disaster struck when he was pushed out of bounds into a sideline cart against Baylor, suffering what would become a career-ending hand injury.

Despite these setbacks, Rising’s Utah legacy remains secure. He threw for more than 6,000 yards and nearly 1,000 rushing yards while accounting for 65 touchdowns across 30 appearances. His 20-7 record as a starter included those back-to-back conference titles that cemented his place in Utah football history.

Rising’s absence proved catastrophic for Utah’s program the past two seasons. After being picked to win the Pac-12 in 2023, the Utes stumbled to an 8-5 record without their star quarterback. Things got even worse in 2024 — their Big 12 debut season saw Utah lose seven straight games to finish 5-7, their first losing record since 2013.

Impact on Utah’s Program

The Utes’ passing offense ranked among the bottom two in their conference both seasons without Rising at full strength. It’s no coincidence that offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigned following these disappointing campaigns.

Utah isn’t standing still, though. They’ve already brought in three scholarship quarterbacks to join Isaac Wilson, including dynamic Devon Dampier from New Mexico. The program clearly recognizes the need to rebuild after Rising’s departure.

As for Rising himself, he’s already found his next football chapter. The California native is heading back home to become the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Newbury Park High School. While his playing days are finished, Rising’s football journey continues on the sidelines.

Before the 2024 season, Rising had become eligible for an additional year after NCAA rule changes meant his 2019 transfer redshirt wouldn’t count against him. At that time, he told the Action Network that “seven years is more than enough.” Little did he know his career would end not by choice, but by medical necessity.