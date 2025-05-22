Brown Says No Reason UNC Can’t Win with Belichick

North Carolina is going all-in to make sure Bill Belichick succeeds where Mack Brown couldn’t — they’re opening the checkbook and easing academic requirements, according to Brown himself.

In a candid interview on SiriusXM Sports Radio, Brown didn’t mince words about what’s changed since his departure: “They’ve committed money to it, they’ve helped him with academics, they’ve lowered those standards some. So there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful.”

Brown’s second UNC stint started in 2019, right before college sports got flipped upside down by NIL and transfer rules. He managed back-to-back bowl appearances his first two seasons, but things got complicated when players could suddenly cash in on their fame.

“We always built programs on fit, and in our last couple years there, we were having to get parents with money,” Brown explained. “We were trying to get kids over a 3.0 (GPA) because that’s who we could get.”

The money situation was dire.

Despite financial handicaps, the Tar Heels still reached the ACC Championship Game in 2022 — the high point of Brown’s return — and followed with a solid eight-win campaign in 2023. But competing for top talent remained nearly impossible.

Brown revealed that star running back Omarion Hampton — a two-time CBS Sports All-American and future first-round NFL Draft pick — turned down over $1 million in transfer offers to stay at UNC for just $300,000.

“I told him he should leave because it was just crazy as you were looking at those things,” Brown admitted.

The program gradually lost momentum, finishing 6-6 with a disappointing 3-5 conference record in 2024. That sealed Brown’s fate.

“It was time for me — North Carolina didn’t have NIL money,” he said. “I said we’re kind of a slow bleed. We weren’t able to recruit the top kids like we were when we first got there. So it was time for them and it was time for me, so it was kind of like a divorce. Everybody was ready.”

Enter Belichick — same age (73) but with eight Super Bowl rings and apparently much better institutional support. The legendary NFL coach has wasted no time adapting to the college game, assembling a massive 40-player transfer class alongside 29 high school signees for the 2025 cycle.

Despite how things ended, Brown seems genuinely optimistic about UNC’s future under his successor.

“You’ve got a chance to succeed at the highest level and I expect them to do that and I’m proud for them,” he said.