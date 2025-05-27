Oklahoma Cutting Staff Ahead of Revenue Sharing

Oklahoma is cutting jobs to pay players. That’s the stark new reality facing one of college football’s most storied programs as the athletic department begins laying off staff members while preparing for the financial impact of athlete revenue sharing.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione announced what he called a “limited reduction in force” in an internal email sent to staff Wednesday. The university confirmed these cuts Thursday, with associate AD Mike Houck telling OU Daily that about 15 positions — roughly 5% of the department’s 302 full-time employees — were eliminated.

Castiglione isn’t just cutting other people’s jobs. He’s taking a pay cut himself.

The longtime Oklahoma AD — who currently makes $1.93 million annually according to Sportico, ranking him fifth among athletic directors nationwide — informed staff he would be reducing his own salary as part of the department’s broader cost-cutting strategy.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to you and to the mission that drives us: serving our student-athletes and representing the University of Oklahoma with pride and integrity,” Castiglione wrote in the email.

These cuts come as Oklahoma prepares to allocate the maximum $20.5 million in athlete compensation starting July 1 — a direct result of the House vs. NCAA settlement that’s fundamentally changing how college sports operate. Castiglione had previously outlined this financial commitment in a February letter to Sooner fans, making it clear that significant adjustments would be necessary to meet these new obligations.

The layoffs highlight how even powerhouse programs like Oklahoma — with its massive football revenues and SEC membership on the horizon — aren’t immune to the financial pressures of the new college sports landscape.

This is likely just the beginning of similar moves across major college athletics.

The House vs. NCAA settlement stems from a landmark antitrust case that successfully challenged NCAA restrictions on athletes profiting from their name, image, and likeness. While Judge Claudia Wilken’s final approval has been delayed by several issues, the $2.8 billion settlement is expected to be finalized in the coming days, forcing athletic departments nationwide to adapt quickly.

Oklahoma appears to be getting ahead of the curve — though that’s little consolation to the staff members who lost their jobs this week.