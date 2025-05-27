Top Teams to Watch in College Basketball Next Season

The 2025 college basketball offseason has become just as compelling as March Madness itself. With the transfer portal booming and elite freshmen making waves, the race to build a championship-caliber roster is more competitive than ever. Programs are taking different paths—some betting on continuity, others reloading through the portal or leaning on top-ranked recruiting classes.

From returning runners-up like Houston to portal-heavy risers like St. John’s, here’s a look at how several top teams are positioning themselves for deep postseason runs.

Houston Aims for Deep Postseason Run

Ranked among the nation’s top teams in early projections, Houston looks poised for another strong season. The Cougars are expected to bring back core players from a team that finished 35-5 and reached the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Key returners include Emanuel Sharp and JoJo Tugler.

Retaining a Core

The Houston roster will also feature one of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes, which features four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings.

Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs is joining the team to bolster the offense, offering a go-to scoring threat when healthy. The team is built around a projection of retaining multiple top scorers from its successful 2025 campaign.

Not surprisingly, early odds by FanDuel list Houston among the favorites for a deep postseason run, reflecting confidence in their experienced core and fresh talent.

Houston expects to bring back three of their top seven scorers from the 2025 NCAA Tournament runner-up squad. Emanuel Sharp and JoJo Tugler are back. Milos Uzan is also listed as part of the returning core, although his NBA Draft withdrawal decision is awaited.

Adding Freshman Talent

Beyond the returners, Kelvin Sampson’s program is integrating the nation’s top recruiting class, per 247 Sports. This influx of talent, featuring prospects like Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell, and Kingston Flemings, is expected to play a significant role.

St. John’s Masters the Transfer Market

Under the guidance of Rick Pitino, St. John’s has quickly ascended in the college basketball rankings, largely due to their exceptional success in the transfer portal. They boast the nation’s No. 1 ranked portal class.

Elite Transfer Additions

This impressive haul includes significant additions such as All-Big East First Team forward Bryce Hopkins and North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson, who is viewed as a potential future NBA first-round draft pick.

They also added guards with elite upside like Joson Sanon, a former five-star recruit, and Oziyah Sellers, who averaged 14 points per game in the ACC last year. The team finished the 2025 season with a 31-5 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The support of a top donor like Mike Repole has been invaluable in their efforts.

The Red Storm targeted perimeter shooting and added several impact players through the portal. Beyond Hopkins and Jackson, they secured a stalwart defender in Dillon Mitchell and Big Sky Most Valuable Player Dylan Darling. Other notable transfers include Handje Tamba, Imran Suljanovic, and Kelvin Odih.

Return of Key Talent

While focusing on transfers, St. John’s also benefits from the return of All-American candidate Zuby Ejiofor for his senior season. His presence provides important continuity and leadership as the team aims for a deeper NCAA Tournament run.

Purdue Relies on Roster Continuity

Purdue represents the opposite strategy from St. John’s, prioritizing roster continuity to maintain its status as a top team. The Boilermakers are bringing back the preseason national player of the year front-runner, Braden Smith.

Smith had an outstanding previous season, becoming just the second player in NCAA history to record at least 550 points, 300 assists, and 150 rebounds in a single year, joining Ja Morant in that exclusive group. He also broke the Big Ten record for assists in conference play with 175, surpassing the previous record held by Cassius Winston. Alongside Smith, Fletcher Loyer returns as a formidable backcourt partner.

The team’s returning core, which also includes Trey Kaufman-Renn and Daniel Jacobsen (returning from injury), finished the 2025 season with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

UConn Blends Experience and New Faces

UConn aims for a potential third national championship by combining returning players with significant transfer additions and a promising freshman class. Forward Alex Karaban is back for another season. Guard Solo Ball is expected to have a strong junior campaign, and Tarris Reed returns with a year in the program.

The coaching staff added former Georgia guard Silas Demary and Dayton transfer Malachi Smith to assist with ball-handling duties. Their freshman class features noteworthy prospects like Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe, and Jacob Ross. The Huskies finished the 2025 season 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke Adjusts Roster Mix

Duke remains firmly positioned among the nation’s top teams, even with recent roster changes. The Blue Devils secured a commitment from Dame Sarr, a top international prospect. While this adds talent, the potential departure of Cedric Coward for the NBA draft, after a strong combine showing, means replacing a more experienced player with a younger one, which some evaluators see as a slight net-negative.

However, the team retains a strong core including Cameron and Cayden Boozer. Cameron Boozer is described as one of the sport’s best prospects, a versatile forward with an inside-out game and defensive willingness.

Other key returners like Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans provide valuable continuity. The Blue Devils concluded the 2025 season with a 35-4 record, reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan’s Rapid Ascent

Under Dusty May, Michigan is quickly building a competitive roster, largely through impactful transfer additions. A major factor for their potential success hinges on UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, a player testing the NBA Draft waters who is considered a potential first-round pick.

His return would immediately elevate Michigan to one of the nation’s best teams. Last season, Lendeborg averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. The Wolverines also added Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr. to bolster the frontcourt and North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau, along with UCLA transfer Aday Mara.

Returning players such as Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr., and L.J. Cason provide a degree of continuity. Michigan finished the 2025 season with a 27-10 record and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s a Question of Balance

Keep an eye on how teams balance established talent with incoming transfers and freshmen in the coming season. The differences in roster construction strategies employed by these top programs will be fascinating to watch unfold. With significant player movement and promising new arrivals across the country, the competitive fire in college basketball remains strong, promising an exciting year ahead.