Deion Sanders Health Status Update

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders took to social media Wednesday to calm concerns about his health after missing a speaking engagement, reassuring Colorado fans that he’s doing just fine.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders posted on X. “Thank you Thank you Thank you! I can assure you all that everything is OK and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything.”

Coach Prime’s message comes after a concerning stretch where he’s been noticeably absent from the public eye since Colorado wrapped up spring practice in April.

His sons had previously dodged questions about their father’s condition. Shedeur Sanders — Colorado’s star quarterback and recent NFL draft pick — deflected inquiries during Browns minicamp, saying he was focused on developing as a QB. Meanwhile, Deion Jr. simply stated his father was well but would address the situation himself when ready.

Health issues aren’t new territory for the Buffaloes’ head coach.

Sanders has battled serious medical problems in recent years. In 2021, doctors amputated two of his toes due to blood clots. Then in 2023, he underwent emergency surgery to address persistent clots in his legs — a condition that’s clearly been a recurring challenge for the Hall of Famer.

His last media appearance came in May on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel’s podcast, “Say What Needs to be Said,” where Sanders acknowledged his recent absence from the spotlight.

“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute,” Sanders admitted during the podcast appearance. “So, coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this.”

The timing of Sanders’ health update comes as Colorado prepares for a crucial second season under his leadership, with many fans and analysts eager to see if the Buffaloes can build on last year’s early success.