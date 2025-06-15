Ex-Mississippi St. Coach Arnett Joins FSU Staff

Zach Arnett is heading to Tallahassee. The former Mississippi State head coach has joined Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State as an analyst, 247Sports reports. This move comes after Arnett spent last season working as an analyst under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The coaching carousel hasn’t been kind to Arnett lately. He was thrust into the spotlight under tragic circumstances when he took over the Bulldogs following Mike Leach’s sudden death in December 2022. After leading Mississippi State to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois, Arnett got the permanent gig — but his tenure was short-lived.

Mississippi State fired him just 10 games into the 2023 season with the team sitting at 4-6.

A Winding Path to FSU

Arnett’s journey to Florida State hasn’t exactly been straightforward. He initially accepted the defensive coordinator position at UNLV under former Florida head coach Dan Mullen earlier this year. That reunion never materialized though — Arnett resigned from the role in April, citing personal reasons before landing with the Seminoles.

The defensive-minded coach brings a wealth of experience to Tallahassee. A former linebacker at New Mexico, Arnett cut his coaching teeth at San Diego State, working his way up from graduate assistant to defensive coordinator before Leach brought him to Starkville in 2020 to run the Bulldogs’ defense.

At FSU, Arnett will be reuniting with defensive coordinator Tony White — who actually coached Arnett during his playing days at New Mexico back in 2008. That existing relationship should help smooth the transition as Arnett joins a program desperately looking to shore up its defensive issues.

The Seminoles’ defense was a major liability last season, surrendering 28.0 points per game — good for just 10th in the ACC and a dismal 87th nationally. Arnett’s defensive expertise could prove valuable for a unit that needs significant improvement if Florida State hopes to bounce back from last year’s disappointing campaign.

While Arnett’s role as an analyst limits his on-field coaching responsibilities, his experience as both a coordinator and head coach in the SEC should provide Norvell’s staff with another seasoned voice in the room as they prepare for the 2024 season.