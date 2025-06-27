Eastern Michigan Football Recruit Cody Nagel Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Eastern Michigan football recruit Elijah Berman died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash near Dayton, Ohio. The 17-year-old defensive lineman was struck by a semi truck exiting the interstate, according to his high school principal’s confirmation to The Dayton Daily News. Berman was rushed to Atrium Medical Center but couldn’t survive his injuries. The semi driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and investigators haven’t yet determined fault in the ongoing case.

The talented defensive lineman had just committed to EMU on June 16 as part of the Eagles’ 2026 recruiting class. He was a rising prospect who’d attracted attention from several solid programs — Army, Navy, Bowling Green, Miami (OH), and Ohio had all extended offers, according to 247Sports.

The loss hit the EMU program hard.

We are mourning the passing of Elijah Berman. Our thoughts & prayers are with his mother Heather, current teammates, family & friends. Elijah was ultra talented, yet it was his big heart, infectious smile, & awesome personality that made us fall in love with him. RIP Elijah. pic.twitter.com/rOlA1t9Wad — Chris Creighton (@Coach_Creighton) June 25, 2025

Eagles head coach Chris Creighton shared his grief Wednesday on social media, highlighting not just Berman’s on-field potential but the personality that had already endeared him to the coaching staff during the recruitment process. The tragedy has shaken both the EMU community and Berman’s high school in Dayton.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne principal Greg Mueller spoke about the impact Berman had made at the school. “It is with broken hearts that our community comes together to embrace the family and friends of senior student Elijah Berman who tragically died Tuesday evening,” Mueller said, per the Dayton Daily News. “Eli was an all-around Eagle — a member of the football and track teams, had recently accepted an offer to play college football at Eastern Michigan University, was an Eagle Ambassador, participated in the Little Sibs program and was a strong student with a big personality.”