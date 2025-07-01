Texas State Joining Revamped Pac-12 Conference in 2026

Texas State is jumping to the Pac-12 Conference starting July 1, 2026, securing the league’s future by becoming its eighth football-playing member. The Bobcats and the conference announced the move Monday in a joint statement, continuing Texas State’s climb since moving up to FBS football in 2012.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Bobcats’ wallet. They made their decision just before a July 1 deadline that would’ve doubled their Sun Belt exit fee from $5 million to $10 million. Texas State’s Board of Regents called a special meeting Monday to approve the buyout payment and clear the path for the Pac-12 move.

When the Bobcats arrive in 2026, they’ll join Oregon State and Washington State — the only remaining original Pac-12 members — along with Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State. Gonzaga will also join as a basketball-only member.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” said conference commissioner Teresa Gould in a statement. “It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that’s positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind.”

The Bobcats have been on quite a journey.

Before reaching this point, Texas State dominated at the Division II level, winning two national championships under legendary coach Jim Wacker. Dennis Franchione later guided the program through its transition to FBS. After a brief one-year stay in the WAC, the Bobcats found a home in the Sun Belt Conference in 2013.

Success at the FBS level proved elusive until G.J. Kinne arrived. Prior to his hiring in 2023, the program suffered through eight consecutive losing seasons without a single bowl appearance. Kinne has completely transformed the program’s trajectory — racking up 16 wins and back-to-back First Responder Bowl victories in just two years.

“This is a historic moment for Texas State and Bobcat athletics,” said university president Kelly Damphousse. “Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move — it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country.”

Location, Location, Location

Why is Texas State suddenly such a hot commodity in the realignment game? It’s all about being in the right place at the right time.

The college football landscape has been completely reshuffled over the past five years, with Texas feeling the effects more than any other state. The Longhorns’ SEC move set off a chain reaction that’s still being felt. If Texas State finalizes its Pac-12 move, it’ll become the ninth out of 13 FBS programs in Texas to change conference affiliations since 2021. The changes have been even more dramatic at lower levels, including Sam Houston’s jump from FCS to FBS.

Seven of the nine FBS conferences now have at least one Texas team. Three of the four Power Four leagues have Texas representation after the ACC added SMU last season. Only the Midwest-focused Big Ten and MAC lack a Texas footprint.

The Texas-football connection needs no explanation, making even mid-tier FBS programs valuable assets. The AAC targeted major markets when adding North Texas, Rice and UTSA. Recruiting access is crucial — Texas produces more football talent than anywhere else in the world.

Perhaps most importantly, Texas represents one of America’s greatest growth markets. The state leads the nation in population growth, with much of that expansion happening around Austin. This makes Texas State a high-upside investment as it continues building its brand regionally and nationally.

Show Me The Money

Both the Mountain West and Pac-12 had previously approached Texas State about membership. However, school officials indicated they hadn’t received guaranteed full-share distribution offers from either conference. With multiple options available, the Bobcats could afford to be patient.

The program’s previous leadership let investments lag behind competitors. Former head coach Jake Spavital once noted that his players preferred working out at local San Marcos High School because its weight room facilities surpassed what Texas State offered. While facilities matter less in today’s revenue-sharing environment, the program recognizes it needs to elevate its profile to compete nationally.

President Kelly Damphousse and athletic director Don Coryell have revitalized the athletic department, with Kinne becoming the program’s public face. But competing against Pac-12 opponents will require additional resources and investments.

The Texas State University system represents one of the state’s four major higher education systems, alongside the University of Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech systems. Looking at how those flagships are leveraging football to build their brands, it’s clear Texas State aims to follow a similar playbook — using athletics to raise its institutional profile in an increasingly competitive landscape.