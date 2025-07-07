Notre Dame OL Charles Jagusah Fractures Left Arm

Notre Dame’s offensive line took another hit this weekend when Charles Jagusah fractured the humerus bone in his left arm during a UTV accident, the team announced Sunday. It’s the second straight offseason with a significant injury for Jagusah, who’s projected to start at right guard for the Fighting Irish this fall.

“The initial prognosis is favorable, and he will return to campus early this week for further evaluation and continued care,” Notre Dame said in a statement.

This setback continues a frustrating pattern for the former top-50 recruit from Rock Island, Illinois. Jagusah missed nearly all of last season after tearing his right pectoralis muscle in August 2024 — an injury that sidelined him throughout the regular season campaign.

He finally made his way back for Notre Dame’s playoff run.

Jagusah initially returned on special teams during the Irish’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Georgia. He then took his first offensive snaps of the year in the semifinal victory over Penn State before earning a start at left tackle in the national championship game against Ohio State. Before that playoff push, his only previous start came in the 2023 Sun Bowl win against Oregon State.

While there’s no definitive timeline for Jagusah’s recovery, his injury compounds an already concerning situation for Notre Dame’s offensive line. The unit has been decimated by transfer portal departures this offseason, particularly along the interior positions.

The Irish lost three key interior linemen to Power Four programs — Sam Pendleton (Tennessee), Rocco Spindler (Nebraska), and Pat Coogan (Indiana). Both Spindler and Coogan were starters in Notre Dame’s national championship appearance, while Pendleton started the first seven games of 2024 at left guard before moving to a reserve role.

Despite these challenges, Notre Dame does return two standout tackles in Anthonie Knapp and Aamil Wagner. However, the coaching staff will need to spend significant time during fall camp evaluating their options at guard — especially if Jagusah’s recovery extends into the season.