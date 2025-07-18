Auburn QB Arnold Set to Face Former OU Squad in 2025

Jackson Arnold’s journey from Oklahoma’s next big thing to SEC rival Auburn has taken a dramatic turn. The five-star Texas high school phenom who was supposed to lead the Sooners for years is now preparing for a 2025 season opener that couldn’t be scripted better — his first SEC game with Auburn will be back in Norman.

“It’ll be a fun game,” Arnold told SEC Network on Tuesday. “Extremely excited for that one. And, you know, no animosity whatsoever. I just think it’s going to be a fun environment to go in and play. I really enjoyed playing in that stadium.”

The quarterback’s fall from grace at Oklahoma happened at warp speed. After spending 2023 backing up Dillon Gabriel, Arnold got his shot as QB1 during the Sooners’ first season in the SEC. His debut against Temple looked promising — 17 completions on 25 attempts for 141 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-3 blowout win.

Then everything fell apart.

Over his next three starts, Arnold completed just 55.7% of his passes, throwing for 397 yards with three touchdowns against five turnovers. The breaking point came during Oklahoma’s SEC opener against Tennessee when he was benched at halftime of a 25-15 loss.

Looking back, there were warning signs. Arnold’s first career start in the 2023 Alamo Bowl resulted in three interceptions — a preview of the ball security issues that would plague him as a sophomore.

Though he eventually returned to the starting lineup for Oklahoma’s final five games — including wins over FCS Maine and a shocking upset of then-No. 7 Alabama — the damage was done. The early-season benching marked the beginning of the end for Arnold in Norman.

“I mean, for whatever reason, you know, I just didn’t play good,” Arnold admitted. “Things happen. Things happen for a reason. … Sometimes things work out the way it’s supposed to be. You know, we’re on God’s timing, you know, not our timing. And, for me, I felt the best decision for me was to move on and move on somewhere else to get a fresh start, like you said, and go out and do what I know I can do with this Auburn squad this year.”

Auburn isn’t exactly a powerhouse right now. FanDuel Sportsbook projects the Tigers’ 2025 regular season win total at just 7.5 games. They’re expected to finish mid-pack in the SEC standings as Hugh Freeze enters his third year with an underwhelming 11-14 record.

For Arnold, the return to Norman offers a chance at redemption. For Oklahoma fans, it’s an opportunity to see if they let the right quarterback walk away. The storylines practically write themselves for what should be one of the most anticipated early-season matchups in college football next year.