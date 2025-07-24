Mack Brown Compares Arch Manning to Vince Young

Arch Manning pumped the brakes on his own hype train last week at SEC Media Days, making it clear he hasn’t earned the preseason accolades flooding in this summer. The former five-star recruit and top-ranked prospect in the 2023 class is stepping into the spotlight as Texas’ QB1 with more buzz than any first-year starter in college football.

That humility? It reminds former Texas coach Mack Brown of another Longhorns legend — Vince Young.

“He also seems like he listens. He’s very humble,” Brown said during an appearance on “The Stampede” podcast. “He said too much has been written about me, more than I’ve accomplished. I mean, he is kind of self-deprecating. But I like it. He’s a whole lot like Vince at the same age.”

Young, of course, delivered Texas its last national championship under Brown in 2005, capping it with that iconic 8-yard touchdown scramble against USC with just 19 seconds left at the Rose Bowl. Nobody’s matched VY’s legacy in Austin since — though many have tried.

Manning’s Mindset Impresses

Brown knows quarterback talent when he sees it. His 158-48 run at Texas featured several elite signal-callers, including Colt McCoy. Even later at North Carolina, he coached future NFL draft picks Sam Howell and Drake Maye.

Manning’s limited action behind Quinn Ewers last season showed flashes of brilliance. In spot duty and two starts against weaker competition, he tossed nine touchdown passes while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

“I was so impressed with [Manning] at media day,” Brown said. “Steve Spurrier said if he’d been that good, he would have started over Quinn, and they asked him about it and he said, ‘Oh, Coach Spurrier is a great coach. Next question.’ So he was smooth, and he’s been raised right.”

The Manning name carries weight.

The Longhorns aren’t easing their new quarterback into the role, either. Texas — last year’s SEC runner-up — opens 2025 against defending national champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes bring back Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith and All-American safety Caleb Downs, two players widely-considered the best at their position in the sport.

Talk about baptism by fire for a quarterback carrying both the Manning legacy and preseason Heisman expectations.

“We’re opening with the champs,” Manning acknowledged about the season opener. “It’s going to be a fun one. I learned a lot from Quinn; he was damn good on the road. I’m going to text him, get some of his advice, and we’ll fire up. Ohio State is a really good team, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”