Michigan in Talks for 2026 Football Game in Germany

Michigan football might be heading to Europe. The Wolverines are in talks to kick off their 2026 season against Western Michigan on August 29 in Germany, according to a university announcement. The game would take place at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, a venue that holds 55,000 fans for soccer matches.

This international showdown would replace Michigan’s originally planned home opener at the Big House on September 5.

“I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players,” said Michigan coach Sherrone Moore. “We’re always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase.”

The Wolverines have never played outside North America in their storied history. If finalized, this matchup would make history as the first-ever game in Germany between two FBS programs.

It’s been a while since college football touched down on German soil.

The last time a college game was played in Germany was way back in 1992, when two Division III schools — Heidelberg and Otterbein — faced off near Frankfurt in Offenbach am Main, Hesse.

Western Michigan brings slightly more international experience to the table. The Broncos have played in both the 2007 International Bowl in Toronto, Canada and made the trip to the 2015 Bahamas Bowl — giving them a leg up on the Wolverines when it comes to passport stamps.

This potential matchup continues the growing trend of college football programs expanding their global footprint. While the NFL has established a regular presence in Europe with its International Series, college programs have been slower to venture across the Atlantic.

For Michigan fans, this means potentially trading the traditional 100,000+ capacity of Michigan Stadium for a more intimate European soccer venue. The timing — a week earlier than originally scheduled — would also give the Wolverines an extra week to recover from potential jet lag before diving deeper into their 2026 campaign.