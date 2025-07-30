Vols Carter still with team despite offseason absences

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter remains with the Vols despite his recent absence, head coach Josh Heupel confirmed Tuesday. Carter hasn’t been with the team since July 16 following an altercation with teammates, but he hasn’t been kicked off the squad.

“Boo is a part of our team here,” Heupel said. “There’s some things that he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. Don’t have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those discussions with me and with Boo.”

The situation has nothing to do with NIL money or revenue sharing concerns. Instead, the tension stems from what Tennessee’s player leadership council considers multiple team rule violations.

Carter missed team workouts leading up to fall camp, which begins July 30. Players were required to report to campus on July 29.

This matters.

Keeping Carter on the roster is huge for the Vols. He earned a spot on the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Third Team after a standout freshman campaign where he became a versatile weapon. He initially made his mark as a punt returner — racking up 198 yards on 12 returns — before earning a starting role at Tennessee’s STAR position (their term for slot cornerback).

His freshman stats included 28 tackles (three for loss), one sack, one interception, and three QB hurries. Carter’s playmaking ability gives Tennessee’s defense a different dimension when he’s on the field.

Secondary Depth Already a Concern

When fully healthy, Tennessee might boast one of the SEC’s most talented starting secondaries. The problem? They’re dangerously thin on proven depth right now.

Star cornerback Jermod McCoy is working his way back from an ACL tear suffered in January and might miss early games. Three safeties — including projected starter Jakobe Thomas — left via the transfer portal after spring practice. The defensive backfield has been hit hard by attrition.

Returning cornerback Rickey Gibson III will be ready for the season opener against Syracuse. Safety Andre Turrentine is also good to go, though the other safety spot remains up for grabs with multiple players competing for the job.

Carter’s availability gives Tennessee crucial flexibility. With him handling slot duties, other candidates for the STAR position — Jalen McMurray and Colorado transfer Colton Hood — can potentially slide outside to help cover for McCoy’s absence.

If Carter does face a suspension (Heupel didn’t specify any timeline), Tennessee would likely turn to McMurray at the STAR position. McMurray has the inside track after starting there in Tennessee’s victory over Florida last season. His familiarity with the system gives him an advantage over Hood, who’s still learning the defensive scheme after transferring in.

Whoever doesn’t win the STAR role would likely fill in for McCoy during his recovery period — giving Tennessee options but highlighting just how important Carter’s eventual return will be for a secondary that can’t afford many more losses.