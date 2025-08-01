CSC Softens Stance on Payments from NIL Collectives

The College Sports Commission (CSC) has walked back its position on NIL payments to student-athletes — the latest twist following this summer’s game-changing House v. NCAA settlement. After initially suggesting collectives couldn’t directly pay athletes post-settlement, the CSC changed course Thursday. Now they’re saying collectives can cut checks to players, as long as the deals stay within certain boundaries.

Here’s the deal: collectives need to have “a valid business purpose related to offering goods or services to the general public for profit and fall within the range of fair market value compensation,” according to a joint statement from power conferences and House plaintiffs.

Translation: there are still rules, and straight-up pay-for-play isn’t getting the green light.

Whether this actually stops anything remains anybody’s guess.

The CSC’s first crack at NIL guidance didn’t go over well with collectives or their lawyers, prompting this policy rewrite, according to The Athletic. Their updated stance makes it clear that the old collective playbook — essentially bribing athletes to pick certain schools — doesn’t meet their standards.

“The traditional purpose of many NIL collectives — raising money to convince student-athletes to attend or play at an institution — does not satisfy the valid business purpose requirement for making NIL payments to student-athletes under the House Settlement,” the statement explained.

Going forward, each collective deal will get its own review through the NIL Go portal. This system — created by the CSC with Deloitte’s help — will judge deals using three main criteria: the relationship between who’s paying and the school; if there’s a legitimate business reason for the deal; and whether the money falls in line with what “similarly situated individuals” might earn.

What This Means for College Football

This reversal essentially means collectives can keep operating much like before — but there could still be legal fallout. Attorney Tom Mars told Yahoo Sports, “The collectives I represented suffered a lot of damage as a result of the improper guidance given on July 10 and I will be discussing their legal options with them.”

The back-and-forth has left many programs uncertain about recruiting strategies heading into the fall.

For fans, this likely means your team’s boosters can still funnel money to players — they just need to be smarter about how they structure the deals. The days of simply paying a five-star recruit $2 million to sign with no actual marketing work required might be numbered.

Instead, expect to see more creative arrangements that can pass the “valid business purpose” test.

What’s clear is that college sports’ regulatory environment remains as unstable as a freshman quarterback facing his first SEC road game.