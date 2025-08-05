Florida’s Lagway Makes Fall Camp Debut After Injury

DJ Lagway hit the practice field Saturday for Florida’s preseason camp opener, sporting a sleeve on his left leg after battling a strained calf injury this summer. It’s a positive development for the sophomore quarterback who’s quickly becoming a Heisman Trophy contender despite his injury history. Lagway couldn’t participate in spring practice because of shoulder problems and has dealt with several setbacks since arriving on campus last year.

The talented QB also missed time in 2024 with a hamstring strain in that same left leg.

Head coach Billy Napier isn’t rushing his star signal-caller back into full action. He’s taking a cautious approach, limiting Lagway’s workload as camp begins.

“In general, he’s made a lot of quick progress,” Napier said. “But it will be something that we’re monitoring, and hopefully as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward.”

The Gators’ season opener against Long Island is still weeks away, giving Lagway plenty of time to heal if this latest setback remains minor. Florida’s ceiling this fall might depend entirely on his health — a fully operational Lagway could transform the Gators into a legitimate dark horse in the expanded SEC race.

Why such high expectations? Look no further than his electric finish to 2024.

Lagway caught fire during Florida’s season-ending four-game win streak, knocking off two ranked opponents and showcasing the talent that made him such a coveted recruit. While his overall completion percentage (59.9%) and interception total (nine) reflect typical freshman growing pains, his upside was undeniable.

His breakout performance came against Samford, where he torched the defense for 456 yards.

The five-star talent closed his freshman campaign with another stellar showing — a 305-yard dismantling of Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl that has Gator fans dreaming big for 2025.

Lagway arrived in Gainesville as the crown jewel of Florida’s 2024 recruiting class. Ranked as the nation’s top quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports, he represents the program’s best hope to escape mediocrity under Napier’s leadership. If he stays healthy and continues developing, NFL scouts will be watching closely — he’s already generating first-round buzz for future drafts despite the injury concerns that have followed him to NFL Draft evaluators’ early watchlists.