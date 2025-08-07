LSU QB Nussmeier Fine After Injury Scare 

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is “fine” after leaving Wednesday’s practice early with a leg issue, sources told CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer. He sat out the final periods as a precaution when his knee started bothering him.

The discomfort came after Nussmeier’s knee accidentally hit a defensive lineman’s knee brace during drills.

Nussmeier returns as the country’s top passer. He finished fifth nationally with 4,052 passing yards last season and threw 29 touchdowns (tied for 10th in FBS). He decided to skip the 2025 NFL Draft for a fifth year with the Tigers.

“I didn’t want to watch anybody else be the guy that leads LSU to a national championship,” Nussmeier explained in an interview with SEC Network. “LSU means the world to me. Louisiana means the world to me. Also, my faith helped me so much throughout that decision process. I feel like it was the same reason why I stayed when everybody was trying to tell me to leave and transfer.”

The Tigers’ signal-caller had plenty of options but ultimately couldn’t walk away.

“God brought me to LSU for a reason. I always wanted to win a national championship here. It wasn’t about winning a Heisman or being the first overall pick. It was just about winning championships, so having that opportunity, I just couldn’t pass it up.”

Before becoming LSU’s starter, Nussmeier paid his dues.

The former four-star recruit from Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, signed with LSU back in 2021. He spent three seasons watching from the sidelines — backing up Max Johnson and later Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels before finally getting his shot.

His patience has clearly paid off.